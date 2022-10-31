ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

INDUSLAW 日本のニュースレター brings you key regulatory and legal developments in various sectors in India on a quarterly basis.

INDUSLAW is a multi-speciality Indian law firm with over 50 partners and over 300 lawyers across four offices in Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. We advise foreign and domestic clients on matters of Indian law in relation to their transactions, dispute resolution, business strategies and operations.

Our clients typically include financial institutions, investment funds, foreign multinationals operating in India, domestic corporations, growing Indian companies, start-ups, social enterprises and not-for-profit entities.

We work with clients across various sectors including bio-tech, energy (including renewable energy), education, financial services, healthcare, hospitality, infrastructure, manufacturing, micro-finance, natural resources, real estate and construction, retail (including online retail), technology, travel and tourism, telecom and trading.

Our clients generally structure sophisticated corporate and financial transactions or may be involved in complex litigation and dispute resolution proceedings.

Tp view the full Newsletter, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.