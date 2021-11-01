India:
Trilegal Quarterly Roundup - Jul - Sep 2021
01 November 2021
Trilegal
We are happy to announce the launch of our e-magazine - Trilegal
Quarterly Roundup.
This magazine is reflective of our commitment to innovate and
bring you in-depth analysis on legal issues, conversations with
industry experts, updates on legal developments across practices
and thoughts from business leaders and senior professionals on
different issues that impact businesses.
Please click here to read our first Issue.
This issue features:
INSIGHTS
- Corporate Criminal Investigations
- Taxation of Carried Interest of Indian Fund Managers and Rising
Uncertainty
- Regulating India's Rental Market - The Model Tenancy Act,
2021
To view the full article please
click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
