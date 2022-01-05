"(B)The receipt of the Brand is on capital account and, therefore, not covered within the definition of "income" in section 2(24) of the Act and, consequently, is not chargeable to tax under section 56(1) of the Act. (C) The trademark and copyright are not chargeable to tax under section 56(2)(vii) of the Act as they are not in the nature of "work of art". (D) The provisions of section 28(iv) are not applicable as the receipt of the Brand is not arising during the course of carrying on of any business."