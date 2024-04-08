ARTICLE

The plant-based foods sector in the UK witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by rising consumer concerns around health and sustainability. However, due to cost pressures and reduced consumer demand, Kroll's UK Restructuring team has seen big brands axing non-core lines and retailers rationalizing their ranges. Read this article to learn about the challenges facing the plant-based meat industry in the UK Challenges for Plant-based Meat Alternatives (kroll.com)

