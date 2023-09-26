India, a country rich in culture, diversity, and potential, has long been on the path to progress. However, becoming a First World Nation requires focused efforts, innovative ideas, and collective action. To shed light on this transformative journey, we are excited to announce an upcoming webinar exploring the steps and strategies necessary to make India a First World Nation.

India's pursuit of becoming a First World Nation is closely tied to advancements in healthcare technology, known as HealthTech. In this blog, we'll explore the crucial role of HealthTech in elevating India's healthcare landscape and overall development.

Who is This Webinar For?

This webinar is designed for individuals from all walks of life who share a common vision – seeing India emerge as a First World Nation. Whether you're a healthcare professional, an entrepreneur, a policymaker, a tech enthusiast, or simply someone passionate about India's progress, this webinar is for you. Join us to be part of this transformative conversation.

Why Should You Attend?

About the Speakers:

Our panel of esteemed speakers comprises experts from various fields, each with a unique perspective on India's development. They bring years of experience, knowledge, and passion to the table. Our lineup includes economists, social entrepreneurs, policymakers, and thought leaders who have a track record of making a difference. Get ready to be inspired by their insights and ideas.

The event will be Hosted by Amit Koshal, CEO and founder, of Photon Legal and Prayank Khandelwal, Co-founder, of Photon Legal

About Photon Legal:

There are law firms and then there's Photon Legal. We're a law firm specializing in IP protection. With clients like Filo, iMocha, Sixth Sense, and Tata – we've filed 3,000 patents with a ~100% success rate.

Forbes includes us in their list of Top Ten IP firms in India. Photon Legal, India's fastest growing Intellectual Property (IP) law firm, is fueled by its core values, shaping a culture of achievement, enthusiasm, compassion, and honesty.

Date and Time:

Mark your calendars for this crucial webinar! The event will take place from 26th to 29th September 2023 at 11 AM EST (Everyday).

How to Register:

Ready to embark on this transformative journey with us? Registering is easy! Simply click the link below to reserve your spot:

https://www.linkedin.com/events/howtomakeindiaafirstworldnation7108127108329029632/

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of the discussion that could shape the future of India's healthcare and, by extension, its journey towards becoming a First World Nation. Join us in embracing the potential of HealthTech to transform India's healthcare landscape. Reserve your spot now by clicking the link above, and let's embark on this transformative journey together!

