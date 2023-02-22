ARTICLE

This edition of the JSA Healthcare Newsletter focuses on key developments undertaken in the Indian healthcare ecosystem for the month of December.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare vide Order dated January 16, 2023 has allowed for Aadhaar authentication to be undertaken for registration, licensing, or inspection of Food Business Operators.

Originally Published December 2022

