1. FSSAI relaxes requirements for AGMARK certification for imported food products

Vide an advisory dated 18 August 2022, the FSSAI had issued a clarification regarding the requirement of AGMARK certification (letter no 1- 1800/ FSSAI /Imports 2019 dated 7 July 2020) in case of imported food products. The Advisory states that the requirement of AGMARK certification for imported food consignments is to be kept in abeyance until further orders.

2. FSSAI Reconsiders Specified Limits of Mixed Millet Flour, Jowar Flour etc.

FSSAI had issued a notification dated 27 July 2022, and had inter alia i) kept in abeyance the enforcement of the standards of "alcoholic acidity" with respect to Bajra Flour (Pearl Millet Flour), Jowar Flour (Sorghum Flour), Multigrain flour (atta), Mixed millet flour; "Total Dietary Fibre" with respect to Mixed Millet Flour till 31 December 2022; ii) revised the maximum limit of moisture content in Mixed Millet Flour from 11% to 13% under Section 18(2)(d) of the FSS Act.

3. FSSAI makes it mandatory for certain imported food items to be accompanied by a health certificate

By way of an Order dated 03 August 2022, the FSSAI had made it mandatory for imported food items falling under the category of milk and Milk products; Pork and Pork products; Fish and Fish products to be accompanied by a Health Certificate (to be issued by a competent authority of the exporting country) as per the prescribed format. This requirement was made effective from 01 November 2022.

4. Migration of State licenses of nutraceuticals

Vide an advisory dated 08 August 2022, the FSSAI had taken note of the fact that in cases where FBOs are requesting modifications of their FSSAI license (for nutraceutical products) for migration from State Licenses to Central Licenses, the licensing authorities are scrutinizing the products that have already been licensed and that this process is causing inordinate delays.

Accordingly, the Central Licensing Authorities have been advised not to scrutinize/re-examine products that are already licensed unless there is a safety issue

5. FSSAI modifies the process for the application of non-specified food ingredients

Vide a Notice dated 31 August 2022, the FSSAI had issued directions that all applications under FSS (Approval for Non- specified Food and Food Ingredients) Regulations, 2017 shall be made on the ePAAS portal from 01 October 2022.

6. Sampling and analysis of imported food articles with microbial testing requirements

Vide an Order dated 02 August 2022, the FSSAI issued directions that imported food articles that are to be tested for microbial parameters and where the character of such article is to be retained are required to be sampled in aseptic conditions and that the testing laboratories shall ensure that the sample is received by them in aseptic conditions and in case the aseptic conditions are not met, testing cannot be proceeded with. Further clarifications with respect to testing have been issued vide clarification dated 16 August 2022.

7. FSSAI notifies the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) First Amendment Regulations, 2022

The FSSAI has through a Gazette Notification dated 31 August 2022, introduced the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) First Amendment Regulations, 2022, which shall come into effect on 01 April 2023. Vide the aforementioned amendment, the FSSAI has brought food items for infant nutrition under BIS standards.

8. FSSAI notifies the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Amendment Regulations, 2022

The FSSAI has through a Gazette Notification dated 30 August 2022 introduced the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Amendment Regulations, 2022. Vide the amendment, the FSSAI has added Antimony and Phthalic acid, bis (2- ethylhexyl) ester (DEHP) to Table 1 under Regulation 4, which provides for specific migration limits of substances from plastic materials intended to be in contact with articles of food.

9. FSSAI notifies the Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) amendment Regulations, 2021

The FSSAI has through a Gazette Notification dated 30 August 2022 introduced the Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) First Amendment Regulations, 2022.

The amendment modifies several other food safety regulations and specifies technical parameters for infant nutrition. As per the notification, the Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) First Amendment Regulations came into force on 01 October 2022.

10. FSSAI notifies the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Amendment Regulations, 2022

The FSSAI has through a Gazette Notification dated 30 August 2022 introduced the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Amendment Regulations, 2022.

The amendment specifies the technical specifications that can be advertised/claimed with respect to several types of edible oils.

The Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Amendment Regulations, 2022 shall come into force on 01 March 2023.

11. FSSAI issues an updated list of Accredited Laboratories

Vide a notification dated 05 August 2022, the FSSAI provided an updated list of FSSAI recognized Food Testing Laboratories.

12. FSSAI extends the enrolment of 22 Non-Food Production (NFP) Units for the collection of used cooking oil from FBOs

Vide a notification dated 23 August 2022, the FSSAI had extended the enrolment of 23 Non- Food Production Units for Collection of Used Cooking Oil from FBOs till 30 July 2023 or till a registration mechanism is devised.

