The Food Safety and Security Authority of India (FSSAI) is a statutory autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare which is established under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. This Act talks about the food standards and safety regulations in India. The Food and Standards Act prescribes the labelling requirements of pre-packed and also the necessary information regarding places where food is manufactured, processed, stored or served.

Objective of FSSAI

FSSAI is responsible for proper monitoring of food hygiene and quality in India. One of the major functions of FSSAI is to ensure compliance with food labelling standards including claims on health, nutrition, special dietary uses and food category systems for goods.

Keeping this objective at the forefront, FSSAI enacted the FSS (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020 which lays down requirements for "Display of Information in Food Service Establishments." As per Rule 9 of the Regulations, restaurants having a central licence or outlets in ten or more locations are required to list the calorific value (in kcal per serving and serving size) next to each item of food that is listed on their menu cards, menu boards, or menu booklets.

FSSAI mandates display of nutritional information by Ecommerce FBO's

Observing the growing prevalence of e-commerce FBOs in India's food industry, FSSAI has extended the application of the Rule 9 of the Regulations on e-commerce FBOs in an order issued to all e-commerce FBOs on June 14, 2022.

As per the order, all e-commerce Food Business Operators (FBOs) like Zomato, Swiggy, UberEats are mandated to obtain the requisite nutritional information from respective food service establishments listed on their platforms and display such information on their website in compliance with the Regulations with effect from July 1, 2022.

FSSAI has thus, directed all e-commerce FBOs to include/ display the following information on their platforms, including mobile applications:

Calorific value, Nutritional information, Allergen, Ingredients in food items, wherever it is applicable.

