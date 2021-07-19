To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
India's rapidly evolving healthcare landscape has recently
seen a series of policy reforms intended to stimulate the growth
and development of this industry. Shifts in disease patterns and
changes in the mindset of the population from curative to
preventive healthcare have opened new opportunities for medical
devices companies seeking to enter the Indian market. The U.S.
Commercial Service invites American healthcare businesses for an
interactive session that will showcase key reasons to invest in
Indian healthcare, cover major regulatory updates, and present
insights from leading industry experts on emerging trends and
opportunities in India.
