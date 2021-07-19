ARTICLE

India's rapidly evolving healthcare landscape has recently seen a series of policy reforms intended to stimulate the growth and development of this industry. Shifts in disease patterns and changes in the mindset of the population from curative to preventive healthcare have opened new opportunities for medical devices companies seeking to enter the Indian market. The U.S. Commercial Service invites American healthcare businesses for an interactive session that will showcase key reasons to invest in Indian healthcare, cover major regulatory updates, and present insights from leading industry experts on emerging trends and opportunities in India.

