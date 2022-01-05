ARTICLE

Worldwide: Webinar: Complying With India's New Safe Harbour Laws: How The US And EU Are Navigating The Changes

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Global online platforms operating in India are feeling the pinch of the new IT rules in many ways. The new safe harbour rules mandates, these online platforms need to do more "due diligence" to be able to claim the benefit of safe harbour protection. Moreover, the Government seems minded to enforce these rules stringently, and is targeting local officers in particular. The risk that online platforms face is now fully realized, and requires strategic, long-term thinking to formulate a response.

In this webinar, the panellists will provide a refresher on the new Indian safe harbour rules and discuss how companies in the US and EU are handling this change. The panellists will also address reactive and proactive steps to deal with this changed regulatory reality.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.