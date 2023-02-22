India:
Indian Union Budget 2023-24 Highlights
22 February 2023
Nexdigm Private Limited
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
India remains steadfast on its course for progress. Despite the
global geo-political and economic crises, India's economic
growth for the current year is estimated at 7%, the highest among
major economies. With the world at the precipice of a recession and
amidst rising inflation, Hon'ble Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala
Sitharam presented Union Budget 2023-24, the first one in the Amrit
Kaal (period from 75-100 years of Independence). She envisions a
technology-driven and knowledge-based economy with strong public
finances and a robust financial sector for Amrit Kaal. The Budget
adopts seven priorities or 'Saptarishi' guiding us through
the Amrit Kaal, driving sustainable growth and inclusive
development.
To read the full article in Japanese click here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Strategy from India
The Elephant Turns Into A Cheetah!
AZB & Partners
The first graph above shows that it took 60 years for India to reach its first trillion dollars of Gross Domestic Product.
Right to Strike Under Industrial Dispute Act, 1947
Paul & Associate
Every right comes with its own duties. Most powerful rights have more duties attached to them. Today, in each country of globe whether it is democratic, capitalist, socialist, give right to strike to the workers. But this right must be the weapon of last resort because if this right is misused, it will create a problem in the production and financial profit of the industry.
A StartUp Hub
Vaish Associates Advocates
India is the world‘s largest democracy and seventh largest country in the world. In the data published by the World Bank, India is world‘s fifth largest economy at an astounding GDP (2021)...