ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

India remains steadfast on its course for progress. Despite the global geo-political and economic crises, India's economic growth for the current year is estimated at 7%, the highest among major economies. With the world at the precipice of a recession and amidst rising inflation, Hon'ble Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharam presented Union Budget 2023-24, the first one in the Amrit Kaal (period from 75-100 years of Independence). She envisions a technology-driven and knowledge-based economy with strong public finances and a robust financial sector for Amrit Kaal. The Budget adopts seven priorities or 'Saptarishi' guiding us through the Amrit Kaal, driving sustainable growth and inclusive development.

To read the full article in Japanese click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.