11 Feb. 2022 Update: The government of India published a list of countries and regions in which vaccination certificates will be accepted for entrance into India. The list includes 82 countries and regions, including the United States, Australia, Israel, and the United Kingdom.

Based on this decision, the government of India also updated entrance guidelines so that travelers will now have the option to upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure or submit an approved vaccination certificate detailing the traveler's vaccination history. This means all travelers will be required to:

Complete and submit a self-declaration form through the online Air Suvidha portal prior to departure;

Upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure or submit an approved vaccination certificate detailing the traveler's vaccination history;

Travelers arriving from "at risk" countries will be required to undergo an additional RT-PCR test upon arrival. Travelers arriving from other countries will be randomly selected to undergo RT-PCR testing.

If a negative result is received, these travelers will be required to undergo a seven-day home quarantine and take a RT-PCR test on the eighth day of their stay;

If a negative test is received on day eight, the traveler will be released from quarantine, but will need to continue to monitor for symptoms for an additional seven days;

If a positive test result is received, the traveler will be given guidance by the Ministry of Health .

Key Points

All international travelers will be required to undergo a seven-day home quarantine period upon arrival in India

Overview

The government of India will update its quarantine requirements for all international travelers beginning 11 Jan. 2022. All travelers will be required to:

Complete and submit a self-declaration form through the online Air Suvidha portal prior to departure;

Upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure;

Travelers arriving from "at risk" countries will be required to undergo an additional RT-PCR test upon arrival. Travelers arriving from other countries will be randomly selected to undergo RT-PCR testing. If a negative result is received, these travelers will be required to undergo a seven-day home quarantine and take a RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival; If a negative test is received on day eight, the traveler will be released from quarantine, but will need to continue to monitor for symptoms for an additional seven days; If a positive test result is received, the traveler will be given guidance by the Ministry of Health



What are the Changes?

The government of India revised international travel entrance requirements for all travelers on 11 Jan. 2022. All travelers who test negative for COVID-19 will be required to undergo a seven-day quarantine period, followed by an additional seven days of symptom monitoring. If symptoms develop during this time period, the traveler should report to the nearest health facility or call the government national number (1075).

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of India's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

This article was originally published on 11 Jan. 2022 and updated on 11 Feb. 2022 to reflect new information.

Originally published 14 February 2021

