Contracts are an integral part of our everyday lives - commercial and otherwise. Each and every transaction be it buying groceries or booking any movie tickets involves entering into a contract with another party. All these transactions have certain terms and conditions that the parties would need to pay attention to.

However, these are often ignored either because we don't bother or because these are deliberately concealed by the seller/other party. There have been numerous instances where people have suffered because the seller didn't provide the relevant terms and conditions on the ticket or product despite having a legal obligation of full disclosure.

This article aims to look into different types of Contracts based on their terms and to determine whether the terms and conditions are reasonable both in terms of their presence in a contract and their actual implementation.

Ordinary Contracts

These are the most prevalent form of Contracts in India. Under this form, the terms and conditions are decided by both parties to a Contract and are mutually binding.

For example, there's company A which contracts with the supplier of raw materials for supplying raw jute. They fix a particular time say two weeks for the delivery of raw jute. This term shall be binding upon the supplier and if he fails to deliver within this time period, the company might refuse to buy it. At the same time, certain terms of payment may be fixed by the supplier for the company which they would be required to follow. This is an example of an ordinary contract wherein both parties decide the terms binding on the other party.

Government Contracts

These refer to the contracts where the Government entities transact with other parties and the terms and conditions are to be decided in most cases by the Government of India. All the contracts have to be made on behalf of the President or the Governor by any authorized person. In the Indian Constitution, the power to make Government Contracts has been provided under Articles 298 and 299.

a) Article 298 of the Indian Constitution states that the Government has the power to carry out any trade or business and only executive power of the State or Union shall be authorized to carry out the same. Further, these powers are subject to legislation made by the Parliament.

b) Article 299, on the other hand, states that all Contracts made in the exercise of executive power shall be said as made by the President or Governor of State. All assurances and terms of the Contract are said to be executed on behalf of the President or Governor. However, they are not to be held personally liable for any assurance or term in a Contract in case it proves to be unreasonable or violative of existing laws.

Hence, these Contracts essentially involve all those transactions where the Government is involved either with some other Government or a private entity.

For example, a Contract between the Union Government and the State Government of any particular region such as Karnataka Government would be a Government Contract.

Standard Form Contracts

These refer to the contracts in which the terms and conditions are decided by only one of the parties to the Contract. These are generally put forward by sellers in any particular transaction which are binding upon the buyers who enter into the Contract by the payment of the requisite sum of money. Under the terms and conditions, the seller might include certain limited liability clauses or exemption clauses in case any losses are suffered by the other party in order to prevent their liability.

For example, there's a person A who buys car parking tickets from company B. The ticket might have terms and conditions stating that the company will not be liable in case of lost belongings. This is an example of a Standard Form Contract wherein only one of the parties to the Contract is laying down the terms and conditions to be followed by the other party.

This difference in power, however, can be used to obtain undue advantage which might contradict the very purpose of the Contract. The buyers will also not be left with any choice but to follow these.

In the case of L'Estrange v. F Graucob Ltd 1, the plaintiff bought a vending machine from Defendant and entered into an agreement for the same. Since it was enforceable by law, it became a Contract. However, the Contract had an exemption clause stating that the company will not be responsible if the machine is defective. Later on, the machine proved to be defective but the Court held that the exemption clause will be applicable and hence Defendant won't be liable to compensate for the defect.

This clearly showed the helplessness of the Courts in the case of Standard Form Contracts. Despite knowing that the exemption clause in this case was unreasonable, the Court couldn't do anything because it was mutually agreed between the parties. During that time, any Contract unless made under fraud or misrepresentation, would be binding on the parties and it was immaterial whether it is binding or not or whether parties read the terms of the Contract or not.

However, to curb this problem, there were various grounds introduced for challenging the Standard Form Contracts in the Unfair Contract Terms Act, 19772 in UK and these were also recognized in India.

Grounds for challenging Contractual Terms

Reasonable Notice

A notice must be provided regarding the presence of terms and conditions in any Contract to the other party. This notice must be sufficient and reasonable. If it's not, the party is not required to follow the stated terms. In other words, the terms and conditions won't be enforceable in case a reasonable notice is not provided for their presence in a Contract.

In the case of Henderson v Stevenson 3, the Plaintiff bought steamer tickets that had certain terms and conditions. One of these terms was a limited liability clause stating that the steamer isn't liable in case of any loss suffered by the person or property.

However, it was provided at the back of the ticket without anything being mentioned about its presence anywhere in the front. The luggage of the plaintiff got damaged because of employee's fault and he claimed compensation for this loss. However, the company tried to invoke the exemption clause.

The Court declared in this case that the notice was clearly not reasonable regarding the terms and conditions and hence it is not binding on the party.

However, in another case of Parker v South Eastern Railways 4, the ticket issued by the cloakroom for depositing the luggage clearly stated that the limited liability clause is given at the back, and that too in a much highlighted and emphasized manner. Hence the Court held in this case that reasonable notice was provided by the Company and they can invoke the exemption clause which would be enforceable in this case.

Therefore, it can be concluded that whenever any Contract is being entered into between the parties, sufficient notice must be given to the parties of the presence of the terms and conditions. Notice will be considered sufficient only if it can convey to the minds of reasonable persons that there are certain terms in the Contract or agreement.

Notice contemporaneous with Agreement

The notice regarding terms and conditions must run/flow with the agreement itself. If the notice is given afterwards i.e., the person is informed after entering into the agreement (concluding the agreement) that there are certain terms and conditions, they won't be liable to follow the terms and the conditions are also not going to be enforceable.

In the case of Olley v Marlborough Court Hotel Ltd 5, the plaintiff had booked a hotel room and paid the entire amount for it in advance. However, at the time of contracting, he wasn't informed about any terms and conditions. As soon as the person entered into their room, it was written on the entrance door itself that the hotel isn't liable for any loss of property or person.

Later, his property was stolen due to Hotel's negligence and the hotel tried to invoke the limited liability clause. The Court in this case held that since these terms weren't informed at the time of the Contract and only later, these aren't enforceable and the company can't invoke the exemption clause in this case.

Reasonable Clause

All the Contracts are required to have reasonable clauses which won't contradict the basic purpose of the Contract or essentially go against it. These are required to be fair and reasonable for both the seller as well as the buyer.

In the case of M Siddalingappa v. T Nataraj 6, the dry cleaning company had an exemption clause stating that they would only be liable to pay 8% of the value of the garment in case of any loss due to their negligence. This was held to be unreasonable by the Courts as it would in no way be fair to the other party.

In another case of Lilly White Dry Cleaners v. Munnuswami 7, the dry cleaning company had a clause to compensate the amount which is the difference between the current value of garment and its original price in case of a loss. The plaintiff, in this case, lost her saree due to negligence by the employees and the Company tried to invoke this clause. The Court took into consideration public policy at that time and decided that this clause was clearly unreasonable.

Fundamental Breach

The theory of Fundamental Breach had been introduced by the Courts in order to nullify the effect of all those Contracts that had certain clauses exempting the liability of the party to the Contract which would contradict the core of the Contract or defeat the very purpose for which the parties entered into the Contract.

For example, there is a person Q who had the responsibility of delivering the goods on a specific date. He enters into an agreement and puts a limited liability clause that he is not liable in case of failure to deliver the goods. This would essentially amount to a breach of his contractual obligations and hence this clause is not going to be allowed or enforced since it defeats the very purpose of the Contract.

In the case of Dairies v. Collins8, Dry Cleaner had put up an exemption clause stating that they are not liable for any loss or damage caused to the article. The Court held in this case that no party through an exemption clause can be allowed to breach their contractual obligations. Hence it amounted to a Fundamental breach and the condition wasn't binding on the other party.

Strict Construction

The Doctrine of Strict Construction states that there shall be absolutely no ambiguity in the terms or clauses in any agreement of which an undue advantage can be taken by either of the contracting parties. It is essentially based on the principle of Contra Proferentem.

This principle states that in case there is any ambiguity or lack of clarity in an agreement, it has to be interpreted against the party that created, introduced, or requested the inclusion of the ambiguous clause in the Contract. The basic objective behind this principle is to ensure that the party which creates such an ambiguity in the Contract shall also bear its consequences.

In the case of John Lee and Sons Ltd v. Railway Executives 9, the railway company had an exemption clause stating that they are not liable for loss of property 'due to negligent act of employees unless that damage is caused arising out of the Contract.' This term, as held by the Court, was clearly ambiguous. This is so because it couldn't be inferred whether as per this clause the Railway authorities could be made liable for the damage of goods suffered by the Plaintiff. Hence these terms weren't enforceable and Lee and Sons were entitled to receive compensation for the damage to property.

Conclusion

Parties to a contract in certain cases might try to take advantage of the other party by imposing certain unreasonable terms and conditions on the other party. The only way to prevent this is to carefully read all the terms and conditions before signing any agreement and raising objections under the various grounds provided above. These grounds are applicable not only in case of Standard Form Contracts but also in cases of Ordinary or Government Contracts. At the same time, the party laying down the terms and conditions should be considerate towards the other party and refrain from introducing any clause that might cause any loss. Only when there is fairness in a Contract, the very purpose of both parties for entering into it could be fulfilled.

Parth Verma is a 2nd year BBA LLB student at Christ University, Bengaluru

Footnotes

1. L'Estrange v F Graucob Ltd [1934] 2 K.B. 394 (England)

2. Unfair Contract Terms Act (1977) c 50

3. Stevenson v. Henderson | [1873] SLR 11_98 (England)

4. Parker v South Eastern Railway [1877] 2 CPD 416 (England)

5. Olley v Marlborough Court Hotel [1949] 1 KB 532 (England)

6. M Siddalingappa v. T Nataraj, AIR 1970 Kant 154 (India)

7. Lilly White Dry Cleaners v. Munnuswami, AIR 1966 Mad 13 (India)

8. Dairies v. Collins 1945 All.E.R. 247 (England)

9. John Lee & Son (Grantham) Ltd v Railway Executive [1949] 2 All. E.R. 581 (England)

