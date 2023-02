ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from India

Fundamental Rights Under Article 19 And 21 Of The Constitution Can Be Enforced Even Against Persons Other Than The State Or Its Instrumentalities LexCounsel Law Offices Prior to this judgement being reported, the common understanding was that the constitutional rights can only be enforced against the Government and its functionaries (called the State and its instrumentalities, in the judgement).

Explainer | Vijay Madanlal Choudhary And Others v. Union Of India And Others Tatva Legal The history of the PMLA can be traced back to the later part of the 1980s, when an urgent need was felt among various nations to protect their financial systems from money-laundering.

Could The CCI's Determination To Take Down E- Commerce Marketplaces Really Be Counter-Productive? G&W Legal Rarely does a day go by, without the Confederation of All India Traders or the All India Online Vendors Association, both powerful trader lobbies, accusing foreign owned e-commerce entities of having used underhanded means ...

Doctrine Of Promissory Estoppel And Its Application Against Government – An Explainer LexOrbis The doctrine of promissory estoppel is an equitable doctrine evolved by equity to prevent injustice. The doctrine estops the promisor to retract from his promise in case while acting on the promise of the promisor...

New Overseas Investments Regime In India S&R Associates On August 22, 2022, the Government of India notified the new regime for overseas investments by Indian entities and individuals.