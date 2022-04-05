India:
Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Amendment Rules, 2022
05 April 2022
Economic Laws Practice
This update is regarding the recently notified Legal Metrology
(Packaged Commodities) Amendment Rules, 2022
|Background
|The Government of India has on March 28, 2022,
notified an amendment in Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities)
Rules, 2011 ("PCR") which shall come into force from 1st
day of October 2022.
With this amendment, certain clarifications have been provided
by the Government in relation to compliance with the new
requirements introduced by way of Legal Metrology (Packaged
Commodities) Amendment Rules, 2022 (Amendment Rules 2021). Further,
an extension is also granted to comply with the Amendment Rules
2021.
|Key Highlights:
|
|
- Clarification as regards new requirement of declaring
the Unit Sale Price (USP):
– The USP declared on the pre-packaged commodities shall
be rounded off to the nearest two decimal
place.
– This means that if the net
quantity/length/volume/number of the commodity is less than 1
kg/metre/litre/number, then the USP of the commodity shall be
declared per gram/centimetre/millilitre/number, respectively.
– If the net quantity/length/volume/number of the
commodity is more than 1 kg/metre/litre/number, then the USP of the
commodity shall be declared per kg/metre/litre/number,
respectively.
– It is however provided that the declaration of USP
is not required for the pre-packaged commodities in which retail
sale price is equal to the USP.
– It is also provided that for packages containing
alcoholic beverages or spirituous liquor, the State Excise Laws and
the rules made thereunder shall be applicable within the State in
which it is manufactured.
- Extension – The Government has
extended the timeline of implementation of the amendments brought
under PCR by way of Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities)
Amendment Rules, 2021 notified on November 2 2021,
from April 1 2022 to October 1
2022.
|Next Steps
|By way of extension, the manufacturers, importers
and traders have been provided additional time to comply with the
Amendment Rules 2021. Post October 1 2022, all the manufacturers,
importers and traders would be required to reassess and revise the
packaging of commodity to be in compliant with the new rules.
