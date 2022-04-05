Clarification as regards new requirement of declaring the Unit Sale Price (USP):

– The USP declared on the pre-packaged commodities shall be rounded off to the nearest two decimal place.

– This means that if the net quantity/length/volume/number of the commodity is less than 1 kg/metre/litre/number, then the USP of the commodity shall be declared per gram/centimetre/millilitre/number, respectively.

– If the net quantity/length/volume/number of the commodity is more than 1 kg/metre/litre/number, then the USP of the commodity shall be declared per kg/metre/litre/number, respectively.

– It is however provided that the declaration of USP is not required for the pre-packaged commodities in which retail sale price is equal to the USP.

– It is also provided that for packages containing alcoholic beverages or spirituous liquor, the State Excise Laws and the rules made thereunder shall be applicable within the State in which it is manufactured.