ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from India

Doctrine Of Legitimate Expectation S&A Law Offices Legitimate Expectation means that a person may have a reasonable expectation of being treated in a certain way by administrative authorities owing to some consistent practice in the past or an express promise made by the concerned authority.

Post Kesavananda Bharati Does Article 226 Of The Constitution Stand Elevated To The Status Of A Fundamental Right? RPV Legal This Article discusses the content of the rights and remedy under Article 226 of the Constitution of India in light of the Basic Structure Doctrine formulated by the Supreme Court of India.

Legal Considerations For Investments In Data Centres In India S&R Associates In the 2022 budget speech, the Finance Minister announced that data centres will be considered as "infrastructure" to facilitate credit availability.

Projects, Energy & Infrastructure Monthly Newsletter | December 2021 HSA Advocates On December 14, 2021 Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) issued new guidelines allowing states can invite bids to empanel vendors for different regions to install standalone solar pumps...

Anti Money-Laundering Laws In India : The Prevention Of Money-Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) Vaish Associates Advocates As the name suggests, The Prevention of Money-Laundering Act, 2002 is an Act to prevent money-laundering and to provide for confiscation of property derived from, or involved in, money-laundering and for matters connected therewith ...