The Government has been issuing numerous advisories, notifications and relaxations to enable companies to face the hardships caused by the spread of COVID-19 and equip them to better handle the situation. The Courts have also been very proactive in granting various reliefs. In this section, we give you ready access to some of the key Government notifications, advisories, court orders and notices released this week.

14 July 2021

Government caps trade margin on five medical devices

In view of the evolving COVID pandemic situation, the Government has decided to regulate the prices of medical devices for affordable healthcare and COVID management. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Agency (NPPA) has capped the Trade Margin up to 70% on Price to Distributor (PTD) level on:

(i) Pulse Oximeter,

(ii) Blood Pressure Monitoring Machine,

(iii) Nebulizer,

(iv) Digital Thermometer, and

(v) Glucometer.

