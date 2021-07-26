The Government has been issuing numerous advisories, notifications and relaxations to enable companies to face the hardships caused by the spread of COVID-19 and equip them to better handle the situation. The Courts have also been very proactive in granting various reliefs. In this section, we give you ready access to some of the key Government notifications, advisories, court orders and notices released this week.

8 July 2021

Bombay High Court: Final hearing of matters may be done physically if all parties agree

On 8 July 2021, the Bombay High Court has notified that if all the parties/advocates agree, then the final hearing of matters may be allowed in physical mode. For this, the parties have to submit a request on designated email IDs and their matters will be listed for physical hearing upon approval of the concerned bench.

