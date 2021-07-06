ARTICLE

The Government has been issuing numerous advisories, notifications and relaxations to enable companies to face the hardships caused by the spread of COVID-19 and equip them to better handle the situation. The Courts have also been very proactive in granting various reliefs. In this section, we give you ready access to some of the key Government notifications, advisories, court orders and notices released this week.

30 June 2021

Cabinet approves Loan Guarantee Scheme for COVID Affected Sectors (LGSCAS) and enhancement of the corpus of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS)

The Cabinet has approved Loan Guarantee Scheme for COVID Affected Sectors (LGSCAS) enabling funding to the tune of Rs. 50,000 crore to provide financial guarantee cover for brownfield expansion and greenfield projects related to health/ medical infrastructure. It has also approved introduction of a scheme for other sectors/lenders including those allied to better healthcare. Additionally, it has approved additional funding of up to Rs. 1,50,000 crore under Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).

29 June 2021

MHA issues revised order for COVID-19 management

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued revised order in relation to management of COVID-19 to States/UTs. The order emphasises the applicability of MoHFW advisory dated 28 June 2021 (see Annexure 1 to the order) which will remain in place till 31 July 2021. Additionally, the National Directives for COVID-19 Management (see Annexure 2 to the order) will continue to be followed throughout the country.

