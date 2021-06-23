The Government has been issuing numerous advisories, notifications and relaxations to enable companies to face the hardships caused by the spread of COVID-19 and equip them to better handle the situation. The Courts have also been very proactive in granting various reliefs. In this section, we give you ready access to some of the key Government notifications, advisories, court orders and notices released this week.

14 June 2021

Karnataka High Court extends timelines in relation to rectification of office objections

In continuation of its earlier order dated 12 May 2021, the Karnataka High Court has extended the time period for rectifying office objections. In all those cases where while passing the peremptory orders for rectification of the office objections the time granted to rectify the same had expired or was likely to expire during the period from 26 April 2021 till 19 July 2021 (both days inclusive), the time granted has been extended till 31 July 2021. Wherever time was granted by the Court for rectification of the office objections which had expired or was likely to expire between the period from 26 April 2021 till 19 July 2021 (both days inclusive), the same has been extended till 31 July 2021.

Please click here for the circular in this regard.

To see the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.