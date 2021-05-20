ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Government has been issuing numerous advisories, notifications and relaxations to enable companies to face the hardships caused by the spread of COVID-19 and equip them to better handle the situation. The Courts have also been very proactive in granting various reliefs. In this section, we give you ready access to some of the key Government notifications, advisories, court orders and notices released this week.

18 May 2021

CCI extends last date for submission on comments on proposal regarding Confidentiality Ring

IThe CCI had put out a draft proposal in relation to setting up of a Confidentiality Ring and invited comments from stakeholder on this along with a draft of the revised Regulation 35 of the Competition Commission of India (General) Regulations, 2009. In light of the COVID-19 resurgence, CCI has extended the time for submission of comments from the public by one month. Accordingly, stakeholders can send their comments by email to atdregistry@cci.gov.in by 12 June 2021.

To see the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.