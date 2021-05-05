The Government has been issuing numerous advisories, notifications and relaxations to enable companies to face the hardships caused by the spread of COVID-19 and equip them to better handle the situation. The Courts have also been very proactive in granting various reliefs. In this section, we give you ready access to some of the key Government notifications, advisories, court orders and notices released this week.

3 May 2021

Government announces ad-hoc exemption from IGST on imports of specified COVID-19 relief material (such as remdesivir injection, oxygen therapy related equipment etc.) donated from abroad

In view of the prevailing situation due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Government has granted an exemption from IGST on import of the following goods received free of cost for free distribution:

To read the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.