Citizenship Amendment Act Change Implemented

The Indian government implemented a change to the Citizenship Amendment Act of 2019 that allows individuals who entered India on or before December 31, 2014 from Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh, who belong to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, or Christian communities, to acquire Indian citizenship if they have resided in India for at least six years, during the eight years immediately preceding the period of 12 months prior to the application. The amendment relaxes the normal residency requirement for naturalization for others, which is 11 years.

