Key Points

India extended the deadline requiring holders of Person of Indian Origin cards to convert to an Overseas Citizen of India card

Overview

The government of India extended the deadline to convert Person of Indian Origin (PIO) cards to Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards until 31 December 2023. As a result, the government will continue to accept PIO cards, including handwritten ones, that can be presented with a valid passport as valid travel documents until the end of the deadline. Eligible individuals can apply for an OCI card through VFS Global, an Embassy of India, or through the online service depending on their location of residence.

What are the Changes?

The government of India extended the deadline that requires holders of PIO cards to convert to OCI cards when traveling to the country. OCI cards grant multi-purpose entry into India and exempt holders from the requirement to register with the Foreign Regional Registration Office upon arrival.

Looking Ahead

The government clarified that this deadline may be rescinded at any time throughout the extension and that PIO card holders may be required to obtain an appropriate visa. Continue to check the government of India's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 5 January 2023

