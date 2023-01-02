Key Points

India introduced new COVID-19 entry measures for all travelers on 22 December 2022

Overview

The government of India updated its COVID-19 entry measures on 22 December 2022. The following measures will be implemented:

The government lifted vaccination requirements but recommends that all travelers be fully vaccinated by an approved primary vaccination regimen as recommended by their country of residence.

Upon arrival, travelers with COVID-19-related symptoms will be required to report conditions and undergo isolation as specified by government officials upon arrival.

Travelers will have their temperature taken upon arrival.

Randomized testing will be conducted for 2% of incoming travelers.

What are the Changes?

The government of India introduced new COVID-19 measures on 22 December 2022. According to the government announcement, these measures have been taken as a result of pandemic-related developments across the globe.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of India's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 28 December, 2022

