Key Points

The government of India introduced new COVID-19 entry measures for all travelers on 3 September 2022

The government of India expanded the list of countries and regions with approved vaccination certificates for entry into India

Overview

The government of India updated its COVID-19 guidelines on 3 September 2022. Based on these new guidelines, all travelers must:

Submit a self-declaration form online through the Air Suvidha portal prior to traveling. The form must include information on travel details for the past 14 days prior to departure;

Submit a negative COVID-19 PCR test result that was taken within 72 hours of travel; or

Submit proof of having completed a full vaccination regimen.

Travelers entering the country may be subject to quarantine and self-monitoring requirements specified by the authorities upon entry into India. The government will also conduct randomized post-arrival testing on two percent of the total passengers departing a plane.

The government of India also introduced a new list of countries or regions in which vaccination certificates have been approved by the Indian authorities. The list includes 134 countries and regions.

What are the Changes?

The government of India introduced new COVID-19 related travel requirements and updated its list of countries and regions with approved COVID-19 vaccination certificates. India's previous COVID-19 guidelines were introduced in February 2022. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of India's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 6 September 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.