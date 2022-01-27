Key Points

Deadline for expired OCI cards extended until 31 Dec. 2022

Overview

The Embassy of India has extended the timeline for re-issuance of Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards to 31 Dec. 2022. This will lengthen the validity of currently expired cards until 31 Dec. 2022 and will allow additional time for individuals to renew expired cards. Individuals will need to carry their most recent passport and OCI card when traveling.

What are the Changes?

The government of India has extended the deadline for renewing expired or expiring OCI cards until 31 Dec. 2022. Individuals are normally required to request re-issuance of an OCI card each time they receive a new passport or if they have reached the age of 20. For more information on the application process, click here.

Looking Ahead

JANUARY 26, 2022

