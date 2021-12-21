ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

"Transport bubble" established with Switzerland

Overview

The government of India has created temporary arrangements between countries in an effort to restart international commercial passenger services. These temporary arrangements, known as Transport Bubbles, allow for travelers from both countries to utilize the arrangement. Currently, the government of India has made arrangements with 32 countries, including Switzerland as the most recent addition. Click here for information on eligible travelers based on the arrangements of each country.

What are the Changes?

The government of India added Switzerland to its list of countries in which temporary travel arrangements have been agreed on. The list will now have 32 countries.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of India's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 15 December 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.