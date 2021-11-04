Key Points

Reduced entry requirements for all international travelers entering India

Overview

The government of India announced updated entry requirements for all international travelers beginning Oct. 25, 2021. Under these requirements all international travelers will be required to:

Submit a self-declaration form prior to departure. This can be done through the Air Suvidha portal;

Upload proof of a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to departure;

Submit a declaration confirming that all previously provided information is authentic

For additional information concerning specific countries click here.

What are the Changes?

India has updated its entrance requirements for all international travelers. This change will allow more travelers to enter India under less strict restrictions.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check India's government website and Envoy's website for future updates.

Originally published 27 October 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.