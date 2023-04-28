The Government of Tamil Nadu has released the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022 ("Tamil Nadu Act").

The Tamil Nadu Act is substantially the same as the Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Ordinance, 2022, which was promulgated by the Governor of Tamil Nadu on October 3, 2022. For a detailed analysis, please refer to the JSA Prism of November 3, 2022.

The Tamil Nadu Act will take effect on a date which will be notified by the Government of Tamil Nadu which is expected once the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority is set up.

