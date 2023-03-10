A. TECHNOLOGY

1. Meta Launches A Paid Verification Service For Facebook And Instagram

Meta has launched a paid verification service -Meta Verified. Meta will begin testing Meta Verified, a subscription service that allows users of the social media platforms to pay to verify their account and get a blue badge. The company announced its subscription plan, which is set to be available for users in New Zealand and Australia. Upon subscribing to Meta Verified, one won't be able to change profile name, username, date of birth or photo. If any of the details have to be changed, then one will need to unsubscribe and apply again.

2. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Edit Sent Messages:

According to a recent report by WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp platform, is testing a new feature that will let users edit messages up to 15 minutes after they are sent, similar to how the edit button works on Apple's iMessage app. The said feature is still under development.

3.Lacoste Files for NFT & Metaverse-related Trademarks:

The popular French apparel brand Lacoste filed five NFT (non-fungible tokens) and Metaverse-related trademark applications for "CHAMPS-ELYSEES", at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). According to one filing, Lacoste intends to launch animated designs, avatars, etc for use in the metaverse, and exchange services for the purchase and sale of NFTs registered on a blockchain network.

4. Amazon To Board ONDC With Logistics, SmartCommerce Offerings:

Amazon has committed that it will integrate its logistics network (from pickup to delivery) and SmartCommerce services with the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). Amazon said the move aims to provide greater technology support to the seller community and further empower small businesses. SmartCommerce is an AW-powered suite of SaaS products that enables MSMEs to build and scale their businesses across digital mediums.

5. Amazon Completes $3.9bn One Medical Acquisition After FTC's Antitrust Challenge Times Out:

Amazon Inc. closed a deal worth $3.9 billion to buy 1Life Healthcare Inc., an operator of primary-care clinics under the name "One Medical" to expand its reach in healthcare. The deal offers Amazon access to dozens of medical offices in over 20 US markets. The deal also gives the firm access to thousands of companies to provide health benefits to employees either in-person or virtual care. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC)'s investigation into the purchase timed out, however, it warned Amazon that it could send further notices to Amazon even after closing the deal.

6. Google Does Not Exclude Third Party Browsers;

CCI Levied `1,337 Crore Fine Without Analysis Or Reason: Google To NCLAT: Google argued before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) order imposing a fine of `1,337.76 crore on it for allegedly misusing its dominant position in the Android ecosystem is unreasoned and without any basis. It refuted the argument that Google poses any barriers on third party browsers being installed on the Android system and cited an example of UC browser, a third-party browser, wherein the application was downloaded multiple times from its play store, hence it was contended that there is no exclusion of any third-party browsers. NCLAT on January 30 announced it will hear Google's appeal against the CCI order holding that the tech company exploited its dominant position in the Indian market for Android on a day-to-day basis from February 15 to February 17.

7. Google Disobeying CCI Orders Blatantly:

Digital Start-Up Thinktank: The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), the think tank of Indian digital startups, has accused Google of violating the directives of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) by charging unreasonable service fees from developers who use alternative billing systems. CCI ordered Google to allow app developers to use any third-party billing or payment processing services for purchasing apps, as well as in-app purchases. The revised policies of Play Store allowed app developers to offer alternative billing systems, apart from Google Play's billing system. However, the app store continued to charge a service fee on the transactions with a discount of 4 per cent, compared to previous charges. Therefore, the current effective service fees on payments through an alternative billing system stand at 11 per cent for the first $1 million earned by the developer in revenue each year and 26 per cent for earnings above it.

8. Gaming Giant Epic Brings Its Fight With Google In US To India:

According to reports, Global gaming giant Epic Games has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) alleging that Google Inc. had failed to comply with several directions issued by Competition Commission of India (CCI). According to sources, Epic Games is seeking to join Indian developers in court to support the CCI's order that requires Google to allow competing third-party app stores on the Google Play Store. Epic Games' director said that "Consumers should be able to choose how they access apps on their mobile devices and developers should be able to compete fairly in the mobile app ecosystem."

