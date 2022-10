ARTICLE

Ikigai Law's Summary Of The Draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022 Ikigai Law With the release of the draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, India is set to overhaul its telecommunication regulatory framework.

Cyber Crimes Under The IPC And IT Act - An Uneasy Co-Existence Argus Partners The term "cyber-crimes" is not defined in any statute or rulebook. The word "cyber" is slang for anything relating to computers, information technology, internet and virtual reality.

Understanding The Legal Landscape Of Fantasy Sports And NFT Gaming PSA In April 2022, Dream Capital, the investment arm of the company that owns Dream 11, invested $120 million in Rario, a cricket non-fungible tokens ("NFTs") platform...

Telecommunications Bill 2022: An Overhaul Of The Regulatory Framework Khaitan & Co LLP The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) issued the ‘Draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022' (Bill) on 21 September 2022.

Curbing Misleading Advertisements – A Birdview Of The New Guidelines Legacy Law Offices The Consumer Bill of Rights lists 6 important Consumer rights which are the Right to Safety, the Right to be Informed, the Right to Choose, the Right to be Heard, the Right to Seek Redressal and the Right to Consumer Education.