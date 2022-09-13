INTRODUCTION

Sometime between 725-675 BCE, the legendary Greek poet Homer evolved a novel narrative device for composing certain parts of his timeless classic The Odyssey.1 This involved describing a past event at a point later than its chronological place in the story. Writers refer to this narrative device as 'analepsis' - more commonly known as a 'flashback'. Chapters 9-12 of The Odyssey are presented to the reader as a flashback, narrated by the titular hero of the epic, Odysseus. This, scholars believe, is the earliest known use of a 'flashback'.

A 'flashback' serves multiple purposes for a storyteller (whether on screen or paper). In addition to providing a backstory to the current position of the tale and its characters, it also helps the storyteller keep the reader engaged without having to narrate everything in a linear fashion. A 'flashback' and a 'recap', though technically different, have similar raisons d'être. Both function as devices which help make sense of the present and at times, even foreshadow traces of the future.

In this backdrop and with these thoughts in mind, we bring to you this special issue of The Recap. What started as a humble effort to keep interested readers updated of key events in media & entertainment and gaming laws, has now completed one year of sharing and recapping everything that mattered from these fields of law. This Anniversary Issue, consequently, presents a confluence of the customary bi-monthly recaps (petitions, orders, and regulations) along with a special flashback of some key 'backstories' that we covered during the past year. The media & entertainment laws flashback is presented chronologically whereas the gaming laws flashback is presented region-wise - all of this so that you can make better sense of each tale and its characters as they stand in the present.

Footnote

1. In 2018, BBC Culture asked experts from around the world to pick their 'top 10 stories that shaped the world'. The Odyssey topped the list.

