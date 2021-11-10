INTRODUCTION

Renowned Oxford evolutionary psychologist & anthropologist Robin Dunbar is best known for contending that there is a limit to how many meaningful relationships a person can cognitively have and keep a track of at any one time.1 This is so, Dunbar argues, because the time we have for interactions is obviously not infinite. This is arguably also true for many other things such as hobbies, work-life balance and news & updates that one is interested in. One can only keep a track of so many things at a time. Keeping that in mind and to make things easier, every two months, we bring to you The Recap, a short yet extensive compilation of legal updates from India for the Media & Entertainment and Gaming industries so that while you do not miss out on developments that matter you are also free to devote your cognitive energies elsewhere!

This volume covers updates from the months of September and October 2021. Even as the central government waits for the Supreme Court to hear its transfer petition to club all challenges to the IT Rules 2021, legal challenges to the said Rules continued unabated in different High Courts. As the High Court of Delhi took its first step towards setting up a framework for intellectual property matters in light of the recent abolition of the Intellectual Property Appellate Board, a traditional news publisher took a new age news company to court for copyright violation. For the gaming industry operators, these two months were a mixed bag. While the High Court of Kerala gave a huge sigh of relief to rummy operators in particular and skill gaming companies in general, the state of Karnataka sent shockwaves through the industry with an anti-gambling law that ended up making real-money skill games a casualty too.

We list below some of the most vital developments from the past two months with a brief discussion of each and also a link to further reading, where available/required.

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

ASCI launches service to help brands determine if their advertisements violate the ASCI Code

On 22nd September 2021, the Advertising Standards Council of India ("ASCI") launched "Advertising Advice" - a new service to help brands and advertising agencies assess beforehand whether claims to be made in their proposed advertisements may potentially violate The Code For SelfRegulation of Advertising Content In India ("ASCI Code"). This service comes in the backdrop of several complaints being filed by consumers over misleading advertisements in the gaming, education, food & beverage, and healthcare sectors. In 2020-21, ASCI processed over 6140 complaints against advertisements and found only a handful of them to be compliant with the ASCI Code. It has further processed over 80 complaints against gaming companies for violating the Guidelines for Online Gaming for Real Money Winnings2by ASCI. All of this makes the launch of the "Advertising Advice" service even more relevant.

The service is a paid one and is available for both members and non-members of ASCI at the pre-campaign and pre-production stage. A panel of technical experts will examine the claims made by the advertisements and pass recommendations to the concerned brand and/or advertising agency. To avoid any conflicts, the technical experts panel for the service will be independent and different from ASCI's regular complaints process. It is important to note that ASCI has made it clear that the service is not a 'pre-clearance' and does not guarantee safeguard against complaints filed either by a consumer or initiated suo motu by ASCI upon the advertisement's release. The advice is non-binding and simply helps brands to mitigate the risk of advertisements being misleading, offensive, unsafe, or unfair.

You may read the official press release by ASCI announcing the service here.

You can access ASCI's statistics on the complaints filed against advertisements in the recent past here.

Brands and advertisers can sign up for the service by filling this form.

Suit for defamation and copyright infringement filed against Newslaundry by TV Today Network

Newslaundry, an independent media company has been sued by the media conglomerate TV Today Network that owns news channels like Aaj Tak and India Today. The suit filed before the High Court of Delhi is seeking INR 2 crores in damages from Newslaundry for uploading infringing and defamatory content on its website and YouTube channel. The suit also seeks a direction from the High Court to remove 34 articles and 65 videos published by Newslaundry and restrain Newslaundry from writing, tweeting, or publishing anything defamatory about TV Today Network, its channels, or its anchors.

The suit comes in the backdrop of TV Today Network making several copyright infringement claims to YouTube against Newslaundry's videos in early October 2021. Following the claims, 5 videos and Newslaundry's YouTube account itself were suspended temporarily. According to YouTube's policy, if a copyright owner believes his work is being used by someone without authorization, they can submit a takedown request to an automated system that checks for any such copyright violation. If the automated system is satisfied that a violation has been committed it issues a 'copyright strike' to the infringer. A total of three copyright strikes puts the videos and the account under suspension.

Newslaundry has vehemently denied allegations of copyright violation and called the suit filed by TV Today Network as frivolous. They claim that their videos used clips from Aaj Tak only to critique and comment which does not amount to infringement of copyright as per Section 523 of the Copyright Act, 1957 and that such use qualifies as 'fair use'. Newslaundry also points out how YouTube's own terms of use exempt 'fair use' from copyright infringement claims and hence YouTube's policy to act on copyright infringement claims should also be re-looked at. The Internet Freedom Foundation has also sent a letter to Google backing the claims made by Newslaundry and highlighting how YouTube's failure to give Newslaundry a right to hearing before removing access to their account violates the recently issued IT Rules 2021. It will be interesting to see how the court evaluates copyright infringement vis-à-vis criticism or review of copyrighted work as well as if any directions are given to YouTube regarding the way in which it implements its content takedown policy4.

You can read more on this controversy in 'The Wire' and 'Scroll' reports respectively here and here.

Internet Freedom Foundation's letter to Google in support of Newslaundry can be accessed here.

