SEBI has specified certain guidelines for excusing or excluding an investor in an Alternative Investment Fund ("AIF"), from participating in a particular investment made by the AIF:
|Reasons for Exclusion / Excusal
|Conditions
|The investor confirms that it's participation would breach any law.
|Opinion of a legal advisor is required.
|Participation would contravene the internal policy of the investor.
|Disclosure to be made in the Contribution Agreement or other document executed with AIF. Further, the Investor should be required to report changes in the internal policy, within 15 days.
|Investment manager believes that participation by the investor would breach any law or result in a material adverse effect on the scheme.
|Investment manager to record the rationale for exclusion, along with relevant documents.
|Investors who are AIFs/ investment vehicles may be excluded/ excused from participation in an investment to the extent their underlying investors are excluded or excused.
|Investment manager to record the rationale for excuse or exclusion, along with relevant documents.
The aforementioned guidelines were issued by SEBI vide a circular on April 10, 2023 (available here) and would come into force with immediate effect.
PUBLISHED ON: 25-04-2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.