In an important change for the AIF industry, SEBI has mandated that the assets and liabilities of each scheme of an AIF are segregated and ring-fenced from other schemes of the AIF; and bank accounts and securities accounts of each scheme are segregated and ring-fenced. This will be an important change in scenarios where multiple schemes are launched under same AIF structure. Further, SEBI has provided guidelines on following:

The aforementioned changes require existing AIFs which are not in compliance as on November 17, 2022, to transition within certain timelines.

The changes are analysed below:

Change Explanation and impact

Segregation and ring-fencing of schemes The Investment manager and either (a) the trustee or (b) the trustee company or (c) the Board of Directors or (d) designated partners of the AIF, as the case may be, shall ensure that: the assets and liabilities of each scheme of an AIF are segregated and ring-fenced from other schemes of the AIF ; and

bank accounts and securities accounts of each scheme are segregated and ring-fenced. The change will ensure that liabilities of one scheme do not eat into assets of other schemes. However, implementation of this would require fund managers to put in necessary steps wherever required.

Timeline for declaration of First Close of schemes of AIFs SEBI has provided following with respect to how that the first close of the scheme shall be declared by an AIF: The First Close of a scheme shall be declared not later than 12 months from the date of SEBI communication for taking the PPM of the scheme on record.

In case of open ended schemes of Category III AIFs, the First Close shall refer to the close of their Initial Offer Period.

Corpus of the scheme at the time of declaring its First Close shall not be less than the minimum corpus prescribed in AIF Regulations for the respective category/sub-category of the AIF

The commitment provided by sponsor or manager at the time of declaration of First Close, to the extent to meet the aforesaid minimum corpus requirement, shall not be reduced or withdrawn or transferred, post First Close.

Existing schemes of AIFs, who have not declared their First Close, shall declare their First Close not later than 12 months from November 17, 2022.

Existing schemes of AIFs, whose private placement memorandum (" PPM ") were taken on record prior to 12 months from November 17, 2022 and have not declared their First Close, shall submit updated PPM with SEBI in the format specified in SEBI circular SEBI/HO/IMD/DF6/CIR/P/2020/24 dated February 05, 2020, through a SEBI registered merchant banker along with due diligence certificate from the merchant banker as specified in Annexure A of SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/IMD/IMD-I/DF6/P/CIR/2021/645 dated October 21, 2021 and such updated PPM shall be circulated to investors before declaration of First Close

Existing LVF schemes shall declare their First Close not later than 12 months from November 17, 2022.

In case the First Close of a scheme is not declared within the timeline prescribed above, the AIF shall file a fresh application for launch of the said scheme as per applicable provisions of AIF Regulations by paying requisite fee to SEBI.

Calculation of tenure of close-ended schemes of AIFs Following has bene provided by SEBI on the manner of calculating the tenure of a close ended scheme of an AIF, including the manner of modification of the tenure: The tenure of close ended schemes of AIFs shall be calculated from the date of declaration of the First Close.

An AIF may modify the tenure of a scheme at any time before declaration of its First Close. Prior to declaration of the First Close, the investor may withdraw or reduce commitment provided to such scheme of an AIF.

Existing schemes of AIFs which have declared their First Close, may continue to calculate their tenure from the date of Final Close in terms of SEBI Circular CIR/IMD/DF/7/2015 dated October 1, 2015. Such existing schemes of AIFs, which are yet to declare Final Close, shall declare their Final Close as per the timeline provided in the PPM of the scheme and the AIF/manager shall not have any discretion to extend the said timeline provided in the PPM.