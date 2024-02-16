ARTICLE

The healthcare and life sciences industry is experiencing a global surge, with India at the forefront, projected to reach USD650+ billion by 2025. India's healthcare and life sciences sector continues to garner substantial interest from private equity funds and international strategic players. India has also achieved significant milestones in recognising innovations in the healthcare and life sciences sector, from medical devices, biotechnology, novel and vegan foods to smart proteins.



However, questions surrounding regulations, including capital controls, IP protection and data and privacy regulations, pose practical challenges. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several regulatory challenges emerged in India on drug and vaccine approvals, pricing of essential medicines, and availability of hospital beds. With increasing integration between healthcare and technology and the new data protection legislation, there's excitement but anxiety amongst players in the industry.



Our healthcare and life sciences experts are here to provide insights into the evolution of the healthcare and life sciences industry, global trends, strategic interest and investment patterns, and regulatory trends, with great anecdotes and experience from working in this sector over many decades.

