July 2023

FSSAI invites public comments on the method for the determination of iron, vitamin B9 and vitamin B12 in vitamin mineral premix for the preparation of fortified rice kernel (FRK), iron in FRK by AAS and Iodine and iron in double fortified salt (DFS) and phosphorus in fortified salt

FSSAI, vide notice dated 3 July 2023, invited public comments on the method for determination of iron, vitamin B9 and vitamin B12 in vitamin mineral premix for preparation of FRK, method for determination of iron in FRK by AAS and method for determination of iodine and iron in DFS and phosphorus in fortified salt, as approved by the Scientific Panel on Methods of Sampling & Analysis.

Stakeholders are invited to submit their comments/views/suggestions, furnished with supporting scientific evidence, within a period of 30 days of the publication of the notice.

FSSAI issues revised FAQs pertaining to the vegan logo

FSSAI, on 4 July 2023, issued a revised set of FAQs on application for vegan logo endorsement.

FSSAI notifies a correction to Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Second Amendment Regulations, 2023

FSSAI, on 5 July 2023, issued a notification modifying certain terms in the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Second Amendment Regulations, 2023.

FSSAI further extends the enforcement of Sub-Regulation (7) of Regulation 4 of Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Second Amendment Regulations, 2022

FSSAI, vide direction dated 5 July 2023, further extended the enforcement of the sub regulation (7) of Regulation 4 of Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Second Amendment Regulations, 2022. The extension was granted due to the representations received by the stakeholders to make changes to the packaging materials for implementing the sub-regulation. The extension is operative for six months from 13 June 2023.

Sub-Regulation (7) of Regulation 4 of Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Second Amendment Regulations, 2022 inter alia pertains to trade marks/brand name or fancy name containing adjectives such as "natural", "fresh", "pure", "original", "traditional", "authentic", "genuine", "real", appearing on the labelling.

FSSAI issues a circular to send referral/appellate samples to Referral Laboratory as per their valid NABL scope

FSSAI, vide circular dated 6 July 2023, issued directions to send referral/appellate samples to Referral Laboratory as per their valid NABL score.

The FSSAI circular is based on the consideration that the area of jurisdiction of these laboratories is restrictive, and the scope is dynamic in nature as per the gazette notifications dated 10 January 2017, the appellate/referral samples may be sent to any Referral Laboratory as per their valid NABL scope of testing irrespective of their areas of jurisdiction.

FSSAI issues directions regarding the extension of the time-period for the compliance of Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) 2020 by 6 months

FSSAI issued direction vide notification dated 11 July 2023, under Section 16(5) of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (FSS Act) to extend the time-period for the compliance of Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) 2020 by a further period of 6 months from 1 July 2023.

The decision has been made by FSSAI in view of representations received from industry associations that they were facing challenges in the reformulation of products and inventory of old packaging material lying with FOBs.

The RDA per day was defined for adults and pregnant women, lactating women, adolescents, children 4-10 years, children 1-3 years, and the food industry was asked to comply with the new RDA values. However, the food industry still needed time to reformulate the products and sought extension. Accordingly, FSSAI granted six months extension to the food industry to comply with the RDA 2020.

FSSAI defers enforcement of provision related to labelling requirement for fermented milk products

FSSAI, vide notification dated 12 July 2023, decided to keep the enforcement of clause 6(a)(i) of sub-regulation 2.1.13 in abeyance until further order.

FSSAI issued this direction upon receiving representation from various stakeholders on the provision of the amendment regulation relating to the use of term "dahi" primarily in the nomenclature of the fermented milk products and optionally together with any other designation (prevalent regional common name) on the label.

Ministry of Defence and FSSAI sign MoU to promote use of millets and healthy eating practices among Armed Forces and ensure safe and nutritious food

The MoU was signed on 13 July 2023 by Lt. Gen. Preet Mohindera Singh, Director General (Supplies and Transport) on behalf of Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Shri G Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). It aims to create awareness about the nutritional benefits of diet diversity and millet-based food products among the personnel.

The MoU will also pave the way for the introduction of millet-based menus in mess, canteens, and other food outlets under the MoD.

FSSAI releases Manual of Methods of Analysis of Foods – Beverages: Tea, Coffee and Chicory and Manual of Methods of Analysis of Foods – Fish and Fish Products

FSSAI released a Manual of Methods of Analysis of Foods – Beverages: Tea, Coffee and Chicory and Manual of Methods of Analysis of Foods – Fish and Fish Products on 17 July 2023.

The FSSAI notified laboratories shall use these testing methods only for analysing samples under the FSS Act and Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011. This Manual may serve as a catalyst for scientific advancements, quality assurance, and consumer safety, ultimately contributing to the overall well-being and satisfaction of individuals worldwide.

The Manual of Methods of Analysis of Foods – Fish and Fish Products supersedes the test Methods for Fish and Fish Products specified under the Manual of Methods of Analysis of Foods-Meat and Meat Products & Fish and Fish Products issued vide Office Order No. 1- 90/FSSAI/SP (MS&A)/2009.

FSSAI issues a letter to curb the excess use of pesticides during the pre-marketing treatment of fruits and vegetables

Vide letter dated 24 July 2023, FSSAI requested states/ union territories to keep strict vigil on food business operators (FBO) who are involved in manufacturing/repackaging/surface treated/minimally processed fruits and vegetables to curb excess use of pesticides during pre-marketing treatment of fruits and vegetables.

This letter was issued as a result of various reports circulating in media that the vegetables and fruits being sold in the market contain pesticides and harmful chemicals in heavy doses, in major cities across India.

FSSAI issues an order notifying public-private partnership laboratories

FSSAI issued an order dated 31 July 2023 notifying three public-private partnership laboratories.

August 2023

FSSAI extends the time period for compliance of provisions of warning statement of 'pan masala' specified in the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Second Amendment Regulations, 2022

FSSAI vide an order dated 1 August 2023, has decided to further defer the enforcement of Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Second Amendment Regulations, 2022 for a period of three months from 1 August 2023.

FSSAI issues an advisory on the shelf life of fortified rice (FR) and FRK

Vide an advisory dated 2 August 2023, FSSAI has notified laboratories not to mention the date of expiry or any information related to shelf life of FR and FRK until any further directions from the Food Authority.

This has been done as the FCI is currently undertaking a study to determine the shelf life of FR and FRK, which may take more than 2 years.

FSSAI revises the fee and timeline for the use of pre-printed packaging material

Vide an order dated 2 August 2023, FSSAI has revised the fee for any FBO applying for permission to use non-compliant pre-printed packaging material to INR 30,000 + GST (for central license) and INR 12,000 + GST (for state license).

The said permission shall be granted one time only till 31 December 2023.

FSSAI notifies the Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) First Amendment Regulations, 2023 on 21 August 2023

Vide a notification dated 21 August 2023, FSSAI has notified the Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) First Amendment Regulations, 2023 to amend the Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) Regulations, 2018. The amendment inter alia modifies the definition of "single malt whisky" and "single grain whisky."

FSSAI suspends Nawal Analytical Laboratories, Hosur

Vide an order dated 29 August 2023, FSSAI has directed the suspension of Nawal Analytical Laboratories for a period of six months till the revocation of suspension by NABL for carrying out the analysis of samples under the FSS Act.

FSSAI has revoked the suspension of Sophisticated Industrial Materials Analytical Labs Private Limited

Vide an order dated 29 August 2023, FSSAI has revoked its order dated 1 February 2022, for suspension of Sophisticated Industrial Materials Analytical Labs Private Limited.

FSSAI extends the suspension period of M/s Megsan Labs Private Limited, Hyderabad

Vide an order dated 29 August 2023, FSSAI has further extended the suspension of M/s Megsan Labs Private Limited, Hyderabad, till the laboratory obtains its scope of accreditation for food testing under FSSAI-NABL Integrated Assessment.

FSSAI issues an updated list of recognised food testing laboratories

Vide a letter dated 28 August 2023, the FSSAI has notified a list of FSSAI-recognised laboratories along with the validity of their NABL accreditation scope of testing.

FSSAI notifies the list of laboratories approved to be declared as National Reference Laboratories (NRLs)

FSSAI, vide an order dated 28 August 2023, has listed out laboratories that have been declared as NRLs.

September 2023

FSSAI issues directions to all FSSAI-notified laboratories under Sections 43(1) and 43(2) of FSS Act for organic testing

FSSAI issued a direction dated 1 September 2023 to FSSAI-notified laboratories to review their current capabilities and take the necessary steps to enhance the infrastructure and scope of the testing for organic products, make an application to APEDA for authorization as one of its laboratories by submitting the accreditation certificate and scope details, to apply to NRL of APEDA for proficiency testing program/competence assessment in order to qualify for pre-export testing of organic products.

The FSSAI also instructed all laboratories to compulsorily include organic products within the FSSAI-NABL integrated scope.

FSSAI introduces Hindi version of the FoSCoS portal to enhance user experience and accessibility

FSSAI, vide a press release dated 14 September 2023, has taken a significant leap towards enhancing user experience and accessibility with the launch of the Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) portal in Hindi. This is an important step towards enhancing business operational efficiency in the food industry.

FSSAI initiates prosecution against FBOs found violating food safety laws

Vide a press release dated 14 September 2023, FSSAI has taken stern action against FBOs found to be violating food safety laws. According to the records, 1,411 prosecution cases have been initiated against FBOs found violating the provisions of the FSS Act since 1 April 2023.

FSSAI issues advisory for streamlining the FSSAI license application process for re-labeller kind of business (KoB)

Vide an advisory dated 15 September 2023 (published on 18 September 2023), the FSSAI noted that it had received multiple representations from FBOs and industry stakeholders, expressing concerns regarding the license application process for re-labeller KoB and accordingly directed that the scrutiny of application for re-labeller license may be limited only to the information related to re-labeller i.e., without relating to compliance by the linked manufacturers.

The availability of the recent feature in FoSCoS now allows licensing authorities to compare the modification application with the previously submitted application, enabling them to identify the changes made by the FBOs. This allows licensing authorities to focus only on the changes made in the modification application and leads to a short turnaround time.

FSSAI notification in respect of the food analysts working in FSSAI-recognized food testing laboratories

FSSAI, vide notification dated 12 September 2023 (published on 18 September 2023), makes amendments in the notification number F.No. 12015/05/2021-QA and modifies the names of certain food analyst and laboratories.

FSSAI issues an order for faster processing of license/registration applications in order to empower women and transgender entrepreneurs in food business

Vide an order dated 21 September 2023, FSSAI has created a provision in the online Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) portal to identify the persons of 'Special Category' for faster processing of license/registration applications.

FSSAI issues directions under Section 16(5) of the FSS Act for keeping in abeyance the compliance of quality parameters 'alcoholic acidity' and 'total dietary fibre' in bajra flour, jowar flour, multigrain flour, mixed millet flour and re-operationalization of the revised 'moisture content' specifications for mixed millet flour

Vide a direction dated 25 September 2023, FSSAI has further extended the non-applicability of quality parameters such as 'alcoholic acidity' for bajra flour (pearl millet flour), jowar flour (sorghum flour), multigrain flour (atta) and mixed millet flour and total dietary fibre" for mixed millet flour till 31 december 2023.

FSSAI issues directions under Section 16(5) of the FSS Act regarding re-operationalisation of Draft Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Amendment Regulations with respect to the standards of Fortified Rice Kernel

Vide a Direction dated 25 September 2023, FSSAI, has re-operationalised the Draft Food Safety and Standards (Food Product Standards and Food Additives) Amendment Regulations with respect to the standards of FRK, vitamin and mineral premix for FRK and rice flour used for making FRK for a period of 6 months or until the notification is finally published in the Gazette. The said standards had been operationalised earlier for a period of 6 months 23 June 2022 in the interim due to the fact that the draft notification was yet to be notified (finally).

FSSAI issues directions under Section 16 (5) of the FSS Act regarding the re-operationalization of the standards of crude solvent extracted corn (maize) oil

Vide a direction dated 25 September 2023, FSSAI has framed the Draft Food Safety and Standards (Food Product Standards and Food Additives) Amendment Regulations with respect to the standard of crude solvent extracted corn (maize) oil.

FSSAI launches Special Category provision to promote gender equality in food business sector

FSSAI, vide a press release dated 26 September 2023, has introduced a new provision of 'Special Category' in the online Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) portal. The newly launched provision aims to promote gender equality and equal opportunities for women and transgender entrepreneurs in the food business sector.

FSSAI emphasises on compliance of safety and quality of edibles and raw materials ahead of festive season

FSSAI vide a press release dated 25 September 2023, has convened a meeting with Indian sweets manufacturers on 25 September 2023 to emphasize on the compliance to be followed to ensure safety and quality of edibles and raw materials. The meeting was attended by sweet manufacturers and associations across the country. More than 150 FBOs participated in the meeting.

October 2023

FSSAI clarifies that the addition of protein binders is not permitted in milk and milk products

FSSAI issued a direction dated 5 October 2023 to clarify that the addition of protein binders is not permitted in milk and milk products. Further, only those additives can be used in milk and milk products which are specified for such products in Appendix A of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011. The rationale behind the direction is that almost every dairy product has a unique and well-accepted textural and other sensory characteristic. Hence, the addition of any binding material like protein binders to milk and milk products is not warranted to modify the textural or sensory parameters.

FSSAI clarifies that S-Adenosyl methionine does not qualify as "food" and should not be sold under FSSAI licenses

FSSAI, vide a letter dated 12 October 2023 , has clarified that S-Adenosyl methionine does not qualify as "food" and that it should be removed from all sales channels.

FSSAI issues an advisory on the inclusion of QR codes on food products for accessibility by visually impaired individuals

FSSAI, vide notification dated 12 October 2023 , has comprehensively outlined the information to be included on QR codes of food products. This information empowers visually impaired consumers to make informed choices when selecting food products.

FSSAI releases a list of laboratories capable of testing fortificants in fortified rice (FR) and fortified rice kernels (FRK)

FSSAI, vide an order dated 13 October 2023 , has released a list of laboratories capable of testing fortificants in FR and FRK.

FSSAI Empowers students with food safety magic boxes in collaboration with the National Science Centre

FSSAI, vide a press release dated 14 October 2023, has provided 36 food safety 'magic boxes' to the winning students of the National Science Seminar on Millets to promote food safety education among young minds. The food safety magic boxes, meticulously curated by FSSAI, have been distributed to schools coinciding with the National Science Seminar, 2023, held on 12 October 2023, in response to a request from the National Science Centre and to boost the spirit of International Year of Millets.

FSSAI issues an advisory for the import of food consignments for the exclusive purpose of export/re-export

FSSAI, vide an advisory dated 16 October 2023, clarified that import of food consignments intended for captive use or production of items that are to be exported can obtain easier and faster import clearance using the ICEGATE portal.

FSSAI launches the Eat Right Creativity Challenge for Millets (Shree Anna) on the occasion of World Food Day 2023

Vide a press release dated 16 October 2023, FSSAI has launched the Eat Right Creativity Challenge for Millets (Shree Anna) on 16 October 2023. The competition will encompass a range of activities, including poster making (class 3-5), rangoli (class 6-8), slogan writing (class 9-10) and essay writing (class 11-12), conducted at both regional and national levels. Each contest will be centered around the theme of millets with the objective of sensitizing school children to the health benefits associated with their consumption.

FSSAI issues a direction under Section 16(5) of FSS Act regarding re-operationalisation of Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Amendment Regulations, 2022 related to labelling requirements of non-retail container, minimally processed food, tolerance limit, warning statement related to pan masala etc.

Vide an order dated 17 October 2023, FSSAI has re-operationalised the previously issued directions dated 6 January 2023 with effect from 1 July 2023 until the finalization of the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Amendment Regulations, 2022.

FSSAI issues a direction under Section 16(5) of FSS Act regarding re-operationalisation of Food Safey and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Business) Amendment Regulations, 2021

Vide a direction dated 20 October 2023, FSSAI has clarified that the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Business) Amendment Regulations, 2018 shall be enforceable only after its final notification (with the exception of Sub Regulation 2.1.9).

Direction regarding the source of iron salts prescribed for vitamin and mineral premix and FRK

Vide an order dated 30 October 2023, FSSAI has framed the Food Safety and Standards (Fortification of Foods) Regulations, 2018 regarding the standards for FR.

FSSAI issues a clarification on the declaration of the address of the brand owner on food labels

Vide an advisory dated 30 October 2023, the FSSAI has clarified that the addresses of a brand owner if already provided via a barcode/GSTIN, the same may not be repeated in the form of text and vice versa.

FSSAI issues an order directing the mandatory uploading of the test reports of the samples of FRK and vitamin-mineral premix for FRK on the Infolnet portal by FSSAI-notified laboratories

Vide an order dated 31 October 2023, FSSAI has directed the FSSAI-notified laboratories to mandatorily upload the test report for all the records of observation on the online platform of food authority.

November 2023

FSSAI issues a revised list of FSSAI-notified laboratories for testing of fortificants in FR, FRK and vitamin-mineral premix for FRK

FSSAI issued a direction dated 2 November 2023 with a revised list of notified laboratories capable of testing fortificants in FR, FRK and vitamin mineral premix. The accredited laboratories can test fortificants such as iron, vitamin B12 and vitamin B9 in the above-mentioned food products. The recognition and validity of the laboratories shall be governed by the guidelines or orders issue by FSSAI from time to time. This notification supersedes the previous order on this matter dated 19 October 2023.

FSSAI publishes a list of referral food laboratories for testing of fortificants in FR, FRK and vitamin-mineral premix for FRK

FSSAI released a List of referral laboratories on 2 November 2023 for testing of fortificants in FR, FRK and vitamin-mineral premix. The notification has been released under section 43(2) of the FSS Act. In cases where the samples fail in the testing conducted by the primary food testing laboratories, only such samples shall be sent to the referral food laboratories.

FSSAI issues revised measures for strengthening the quality control mechanism of FR, FRK and premix for FRK

Vide a circular dated 8 November 2023, FSSAI has introduced measures for enhancing quality control of FR in the country. The circular mandates manufacturers to obtain only FSSAI license, prohibiting any other type of registration. The circular also mandates testing of FRK premix and FRK for the relevant parameters as prescribed under FSSR and uploading of the same on the FoSCoS portal. A user manual for uploading the lab test report is also provided in the circular.

FSSAI issues directions regarding display of "best before date" in case of non-packaged/ loose sweets

On 7 November 2023, the FSSAI issued directions withdrawing the directions dated 25 September 2020 issued under Section 16(5) . The order mandated the declaration of 'best before date' on container/ trays of non-packaged/ loose sweets. However, the said order was issued under the FSS (Packaging and Labelling) Regulations, 2011 has now been superseded by the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020. As a result, the directions issued on 25 September 2020 require further deliberations by the concerned Scientific panel. However, FBOs may declare 'best before date' on a voluntary/optional basis.

FSSAI issues directions with approved methods for testing of fortificants (iron, folic acid and vitamin B12) in FRK

On 7 November 2023, the FSSAI issued directions with an approved list of methods for testing of fortificants in FRK. The food testing laboratories are directed to use the methods laid down in the circular with immediate effect.

FSSAI issues an order revising the option for selecting the validity period during application

Vide an order dated 8 November 2023, the FSSAI partially withdrew an order dated 11 January 2023 related to validity of license. As per the new order, FBOs applying for new license/ registration or applying for renewal shall be able to select the validity period of 1 to 5 years in their applications with effect from 8 November 2023. The remaining conditions of the order dated 11 January 2023 shall remain unchanged.

FSSAI reduces the application fees for the vegan logo

Vide an order dated 14 November 2023, the FSSAI has revised the application fees for the vegan logo endorsement from INR 25,000 per product to INR 10,000 per application irrespective of the number of products.

FSSAI issues order for mandatory uploading of the test reports with source of iron in FR, FRK and vitamin premix for FRK samples on the InFoLNet portal by FSSAI approved laboratories

Vide an order dated 16 November 2023 in continuation of the order bearing file no. QA11023/9/2022-RARD-FSSAI-Part (1) (E-8226) dated 31 October 2023, as per Regulation 9 (h) of the Food Safety and Standards (Recognition and Notification of the Laboratories) Regulations, 2018, it is mandatory for all FSSAI-notified laboratories to upload the test reports on the online platform (InfoLnet) of food authority. The order emphasizes on mentioning of the source of iron in test reports as well as uploading of these test reports on the InfoLNet portal immediately after completion of analysis on real time basis.

FSSAI issues directions under Section 16 (5) of the FSS Act regarding the operationalization of Draft Food Safety and Standards (Food Product Standards and Food Additives) Amendment Regulations w.r.t the standards of vitamin and mineral premix for manufacturing of FRK

In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 92 of the FSS Act, FSSAI has framed the Draft Food Safety and Standards (Food Product Standards and Food Additives) Amendment Regulations w.r.t the limit of micronutrients in vitamin and mineral premix for manufacturing of FRK. Since the finalization of the amendment regulations are likely to time, the provisions pertaining to limits of micronutrients in vitamin and mineral premix for manufacturing of FRK were brought into effect.

FSSAI issues a circular directing stricter monitoring of presence of pesticides, residues, non-permitted wax coatings, artificial ripener and artificial colours in the market

Vide a circular dated 21 November 2023, the FSSAI has issued a directive addressing the monitoring of the sale of fresh fruits and vegetables in markets to ensure they comply with regulations regarding pesticides, wax coating, artificial ripeners, and colors. It references previous communications on the subject, urging vigilance among authorities responsible for overseeing food businesses. The letter emphasizes the need for surveillance and enforcement to enforce compliance with food safety laws. Additionally, it suggests conducting awareness programs to educate both FBOs and consumers about these issues as part of the Eat Right India Initiatives.

FSSAI issues a circular requesting market surveillance to check the adulteration of cassia in cinnamon

Vide a circular dated 23 November 2023, the FSSAI highlighted the adulteration of cassia in cinnamon and mislabelling by food businesses to gain higher profits. It highlights the differences in standards between cinnamon and cassia, including the maximum permissible coumarin content for cinnamon. It references guidance notes and testing methods for identification. The letter urges state and central food safety authorities to conduct market surveillance to address these malpractices, requesting a report by a specified date. Additionally, it advises awareness campaigns for both FBOs and consumers to be cautious while selling or purchasing these products.

FSSAI issues directions prohibiting use of steviol glycoside (stevia) in 'cocoa and chocolate products; and 'imitation chocolate'

FSSAI vide a circular dated 28 November 2023 notified that 'stevoil glycoside (INS 960)' is not permitted as an additive for use in 'cocoa and chocolate products' (FCS 5.1.3) and "Imitation chocolate, chocolate substitute products' (FCS 5.1.4) as per extant FSS (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011.

Further, the circular also mentioned that FBOs cannot seek approval for use of 'stevoil glycoside' as 'non-specified food/ food ingredient/ food additive' under FSS (Approval for Non-Specified Food and Food Ingredients) Regulations, 2017. This is because 'steviol glycoside' is permitted as an additive in other food categories such as dairy-based drinks, edible ices etc.

December 2023

FSSAI issues order for streamlining the procedure for reactivation of auto-rejected licensing / registration applications due to non-response to the queries of licensing / registration authority within the specified timeline

FSSAI, vide an order dated 4 December 2023, allowed FBOs to self-reactivate their auto rejected applications [due to non-response to the queries of licensing / registration authority within the specified timeline] on the FoSCoS portal. Such a provision shall be provided only once for any filed application for new license / registration or modification of license / registration. Self-reactivation of the auto-rejected application within 30 days is allowed without any intervention of the authority and fee, conditional upon providing valid reasons for delay. However, self-reactivation of auto-rejected application during the 31st to 60th day period is allowed without any intervention of the authority, subject to payment of certain fee and valid reasons for the delay.

FSSAI issues directions extending the time-period for compliance of provision of warning statement for 'Pan Masala' specified in Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Second Amendment Regulations, 2022

On 7 December 2023, FSSAI issued directions under Section 16(5) of FSS Act . FSSAI has, for a period of six months with effect from 01 November 2023, deferred the enforcement of the 'Note' given under Schedule-II of the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Second Amendment Regulations, 2022. The said 'Note' is in respect of 'Pan Masala' and provides that "the warning statement must cover 50% of front-of-pack of the label". FSSAI had earlier deferred enforcement of the said 'Note' on 01 August 2023 and 22 May 2023.

FSSAI issues gazette notification of NABL-accredited laboratories under Section 43(1) of FSS Act

On 7 December 2023, FSSAI issued a gazette notification under Section 43(1) of FSS Act to amend the Notification S.O. No. 3648 (E) dated 6 December 2016. The amendment pertained to insertion and deletion of entries under various states for NABL Accredited Laboratories.

FSSAI issues validity order of FSSAI recognised food testing laboratories

On 12 December 2023, FSSAI released a list of recognised laboratories along with the validity of their NABL Accreditation as on 12 December 2023. The list also contains contact details of FSSAI recognised laboratories carrying out analysis of food samples under the FSS Act and the Rules and Regulations made thereunder.

FSSAI issues an order mandating QR code on test reports issued for FR, FRK and Vitamin Premix for FRK

Vide an order dated 13 December 2023, FSSAI directed all FSSAI notified laboratories approved by it for testing of FR, FRK and Vitamin Premix for FRK to provide QR code on all test reports issued by them which can be scanned using any QR scanning application on any device to authenticate and reproduce the test report online. The Order was issued in furtherance of earlier FSSAI orders directing FSSAI notified laboratories to mandatorily upload the test reports of samples of FR, FRK, and Vitamin Premix for FRK on INFoLNET portal and FoSCoS portal.

FSSAI issues Gazette Notification for Central Food Safety officers for the respective regions

On 19 December 2023, under Section 10(5) read with Section 37 of the FSS Act, FSSAI issued a gazette notification to notify certain officers as Central Food Safety Officers for the respective regions.

