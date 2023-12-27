ARTICLE

EP:01 Food Processing Industry: A Sunrise Sector

As one of the country's largest industries, the Indian Food Processing Industry is expected to bolster the Indian economy. However, it is poised to witness a significant transformation with a paradigm shift in consumer preferences fostered by a strong inclination towards plant-based food and sustainable diets.

Through our latest episode from the Indian Food Processing Industry podcast series, discover the industry trends and challenges with K.S. Narayan, Principal Consultant – Food Processing at Nexdigm, as he engages with seasoned expert Santhosh Stephen, Managing Director at Symega Food Ingredients and draws attention to critical aspects of this evolving industry.

