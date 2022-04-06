When one or more packages intended for retail sale are grouped together for being sold as a retail package on promotional offer, every package of the group shall comply with provisions of rule 6.

The said rule has been omitted.

Rule 5 provided for the Specific commodities to be packed and sold in recommended standard packages

The New Rules omits the words "?or pre-packed or imported".

Earlier Rule 6(1)(d) provided that month and year in which the commodity was manufactured or pre-packed or imported shall be mentioned in the package.

The New Rule provides that the declaration of retail sale on packaging shall be provided in the Indian Currency.

This Rule deals with the declaration of Retail sale price on the package. Earlier the Rule stated that the package shall clearly indicate the MRP and the price in rupees and paise shall be rounded off to the nearest rupee or 50 paise.

5.

Rule 6 (11)

A new provision was inserted via the Legal Metrology Amendment Rules, 2021 as per which the unit price needs to be declared on each package along with the MRP in Indian Rupees.