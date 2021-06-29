The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in an order dated June 8, 2021, (Order) has mandated that the food businesses shall, be required to declare the registered 14 digit FSSAI license number on purchase invoices, cash receipts/cash memo/bills etc (Tax Invoices) with effect from October 1, 2021.1 The Order is being implemented due to a deficit of mechanism for consumers to trace the Retailer or Food Business Operators (FBO) through information declared on Tax Invoice in current format. FSSAI seeks to maintain minimum compliance cost and still ensure enhanced data dissemination coupled with transparency by FBO through this Order. This clearly indicates that the Retailer/FBO should exercise the same level of diligence as a manufacturer while selling food products and be accountable/liable to the end consumer.

FSSAI license number is issued by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to a registered FBO along with details of the FSSAI Nominee liable for non-compliance with FSSAI standards. This registration number is required to be pre-printed on the food package, as per Section 31 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, (Act) read with the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011 (Rules).

While the Act and Rules mandate the FSSAI license number to be declared on the principle display panel of the food products, the same was not easily comprehended by the consumers in the past. In order to make way for a robust grievance redressal mechanism, it was considered necessary to make the FSSAI license number prominently visible on Tax Invoice. The customer will be completely equipped to approach the appropriate authority with the FSSAI license number and the necessary details of the FBO. This approach will equip Food Safety Officers to track down the FBO, in case of any food related complaints accurately.

With the Order in place, the food businesses will now be mandated to display the FSSAI license number on the Tax Invoice. The only exemption in this regard will be for the Goods and Services Tax e-way bill and other government documents which are system generated.

Footnote

1. https://www.fssai.gov.in/upload/advisories/2021/06/60c08b4456ef1Order_License_Registration

_Mandating_09_08_2021.pdf.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.