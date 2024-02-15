ARTICLE

Introduction

On February 1, 2024, the finance minister presented the Interim Budget. The annual budget will be presented following the Lok Sabha election.

Emphasises the importance of inclusive growth and prosperity with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat by 2047'.

Recognises the significance of the transition towards a sustainable and green future in light of India's commitment to 'net-zero' emissions by 2070.

Sets out the implementation status of the existing Government policies.

This Article examines the Interim Budget for India's Energy, Infrastructure and Technology landscape.

