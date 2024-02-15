India:
Interim Budget 2024: What's New?
15 February 2024
Alaya Legal
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Introduction
On February 1, 2024, the finance minister presented the Interim
Budget. The annual budget will be presented following the Lok Sabha
election.
- Emphasises the importance of inclusive growth and prosperity
with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat by 2047'.
- Recognises the significance of the transition towards a
sustainable and green future in light of India's commitment to
'net-zero' emissions by 2070.
- Sets out the implementation status of the existing Government
policies.
This Article examines the Interim Budget for India's Energy,
Infrastructure and Technology landscape.
READ MORE
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from India
Bid-Rigging In Public Procurement: An Indian Perspective
Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan
The Competition Commission of India ("CCI") in recent years, has become a vigorous regulator. Frequent, suo moto investigations, exemplary penalties to create a deterrent effect, and market studies...
Twin Conditions For Bail Under The PMLA
Metalegal Advocates
The stringent twin conditions for grant of bail to persons arrested under the offence of money laundering are always in debate with frequent changes in jurisprudence around them.
Issuance Of Convertible Notes In India
King, Stubb & Kasiva
Early stage startups are prone to growth hurdles given the incurrence of heavy expenditures. The flourishing startup ecosystem in India has led to the need for innovative and flexible financing...