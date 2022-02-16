ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

The Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC) together with its knowledge partner Nexdigm (SKP) cordially invite you to an exclusive post-budget webinar which will discuss the key announcements from the Union Budget on Wednesday 2nd February from 3.30pm to 4.30pm (IST)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.