To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Budget underscores the shift in focus from 'survival to
revival' i.e. balancing the near-term need to defend against
the risks form the pandemic, as well as return to a more durable
pace of growth by stimulating capex and incentivising domestic
manufacturing.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
Legitimate Expectation means that a person may have a reasonable expectation of being treated in a certain way by administrative authorities owing to some consistent practice in the past or an express promise made by the concerned authority.
On January 15, 2022, the government of Haryana had formally notified the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 (the "Act") and the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Rules, 2021.
FREE News Alerts
Sign Up for our free News Alerts - All the latest articles on your chosen topics condensed into a free bi-weekly email.