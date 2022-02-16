Legitimate Expectation means that a person may have a reasonable expectation of being treated in a certain way by administrative authorities owing to some consistent practice in the past or an express promise made by the concerned authority.
On January 15, 2022, the government of Haryana had formally notified the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 (the "Act") and the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Rules, 2021.
FREE News Alerts
Sign Up for our free News Alerts - All the latest articles on your chosen topics condensed into a free bi-weekly email.