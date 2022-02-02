The Finance Minister Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Union Budget 2022 earlier today, one that is focussed mainly on the four pillars of a long-term development plan and laid down PM Gati Shakti, namely, inclusive development, productivity enhancement and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition and climate action, all-inclusive in the priority areas to boost the economy for the next 25 years.

There were a host of measures intended at boosting growth amid rising inflation and economic recovery, energy transition and action on climate to be the top priority for the government. Along with the Government being keen on modernising the urban centres and reducing the carbon footprint, the focus on EV will accelerate economies of scale and incentivize EV adoption. The announcement of the 5G spectrum roll out within FY 2022-23 will also promote R&D and commercialization of technologies.

The Key Highlights as presented in the Budget session today can be accessed from the link provided below:

https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/doc/bh1.pdf

