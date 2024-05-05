1. Regulatory Updates

1.1. India

1.1.1. RBI directs Kotak Mahindra Bank to cease new customer onboarding and credit card issuance

The Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") has directed Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited to immediately cease onboarding new customers through its online and mobile banking channels and issuing fresh credit cards. This action is taken due to significant concerns arising from the RBI's IT examination of the bank for the years 2022 and 2023, as well as the bank's failure to address these concerns adequately and promptly. The examination revealed serious deficiencies and non-compliances in various areas such as IT inventory management, patch and change management, user access management, vendor risk management, data security, and business continuity. Despite continuous engagement with the bank, satisfactory outcomes have not been achieved. The restrictions will remain in place until the bank completes a comprehensive external audit approved by the RBI and addresses all deficiencies to the RBI's satisfaction. RBI

1.1.2. Shri T. Rabi Sankar re-appointed as deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India

The Central Government has extended the term of Shri T. Rabi Sankar as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for one year, starting from May 03, 2024, or until further notice, whichever comes first. RBI

1.1.3. RBI issues draft guidelines on digital lending to enhance transparency in aggregation of loan products

RBI has observed a rising trend in Lending Service Providers ("LSPs") offering aggregation services for loan products, wherein borrowers are matched with lenders through digital platforms. However, this approach sometimes lacks upfront clarity about the lender's identity for the borrower. To address this, RBI suggests a marketplace approach to improve transparency and streamline lending processes. In draft guidelines released on April 26, 2024, RBI mandates regulated entities (REs) to ensure that LSPs display all available loan offers from associated lenders to borrowers, alongside disclosing the mechanism used to determine lender willingness and presenting loan offers clearly for fair comparison. These guidelines aim to enhance transparency for borrowers and will supplement existing guidelines on digital lending, with stakeholders invited to provide comments until May 31, 2024. RBI

1.1.4. Monetary Penalties

RBI imposes monetary penalties on the following financial institutions:

