This article aims to highlight the key valuation triggers that stem from the application of various International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and outline the valuation-specific differences between IFRS and the Accounting Standards Codification (ASC). The comprehensive analysis presented here would give readers a broad understanding of the valuation practices under IFRS as well as the nuances that differentiate valuations under IFRS from that of ASC.

IFRS – 1 (First-Time Adoption)

This standard sets out the procedures that an entity must follow when it adopts International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the first time as the basis for preparing its generalpurpose financial statements.

Valuation Trigger

A first-time adopter may elect to measure individual items at their fair value as on the date of transition to IFRS.

Measurement at Fair Value

Assets carried at cost may be measured at their fair value as on the date of transition.

Exceptions:

The entity must revalue assets under previous GAAP either to their fair value or to a price-index-adjusted cost .

either to their or to a . The entity must make a one-time revaluation of assets or liabilities to fair value due to privatization or an initial public offering.

Differences between IFRS & ASC

ASC does not have a dedicated standard for first-time adoption. Instead, guidance for first time adoption is available within the respective standards.

