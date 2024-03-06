To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this podcast, our Managing Partner, Krishnava Dutt speaks to
our Finance Partner, Nidhi Arya, on the recently introduced
amendments by the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on
listing of non-convertible debt securities.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
In the February edition of our monthly newsletter "Legalaxy", our team analyses some of the key developments in securities market, banking and finance, pharmaceuticals, labour, mining, power, and renewable energy.