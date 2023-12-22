M2P, a digital banking infrastructure company, has acquired Goals101 in a cash-and-equity deal. The existing investors of Goals101, including Nexus Venture Partners, Sprout Venture Partners and Dentsu, also participated in this deal.1

Our firm advised Goals101 and Nexus Venture on this deal.

INDUSLAW Team:

Goals101 and its founder –Shantanu Jindel (Partner), Shweta Gupta (Partner) and Shivani Singh (Senior Associate) with strategic inputs from Avimukt Dar (Founding Partner).

Nexus Venture - Mayukh Datta (Partner), Stuti Agarwal (Principal Associate), and Surbhi Joshi (Senior Associate).

Other law firms involved:

M2P - Veritas Legal

